Atletico Madrid dismiss chief scout as recruitment overhaul continues

Atletico Madrid have continued the overhaul of their recruitment department. A little over a year after the arrival of former Real Madrid scout and agent Carlos Bucero, the man credited with the power shift at the Metropolitano, two heads of department have departed.

The first was Andrea Berta, the long-time Sporting Director, who departed after over a decade at the club in January. Already Berta has been linked with a move to Serie A or the Premier League, with Arsenal tipped to be the favourite for his signature.

Now, as per Relevo, Atletico have also sacked chief scout Juanan Perez. The 55-year-old spent time at the club as a scout from 2013 to 2016, and returned last spring as chief scout, but with Berta gone, who has his primary ally at the club, Los Colchoneros have decided to move on from the former Osasuna, Real Betis, Alaves and Getafe man.

Previously Perez has been linked with a number of Sporting Director opportunities in Primera and Segunda, suggesting that like Berta, he will not be out of work for long. His exit coincides with the announcement that Severiano Garcia will be the new technical secretary. As with Director of Football Bucero and Sporting Director Berta, Garcia is expected to assume the functions of Perez’s role.

Garcia was until January the General Director at affiliate Mexican club Atletico San Luis, and has previously occupied the same role at Puebla and before that Atlas. He is largely believed to have done a good job in San Luis, reaching two semi-finals in the Apertura of the Liga MX.

Bucero now appears to be calling the shots at Atletico and it remains to be seen how he gels with manager Diego Simeone. Berta was respected for his work at Atletico, but the pair disagreed on several signings, most notably Marcos Paulo, Joao Felix and Arthur Vermeeren.