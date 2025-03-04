WATCH: Real Madrid strike inside four minutes courtesy of Rodrygo Goes stunner

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have only just started their Champions League round of 16 tie, but there has already been a goal. It has gone the way of the defending champions, who have made a dream start to the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has taken only four minutes for Atleti’s resolve to be broken, and it is Rodrygo Goes that has struck in spectacular fashion. He drove forward with the ball before firing into the far corner, leaving Jan Oblak with no chance.

What a start 😳 Atlético Madrid can't stop Rodrygo as he drives inside to open the scoring ⚽ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/r2qKdWDFaz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 4, 2025

🇪🇺 Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madridpic.twitter.com/onS7nWl1AG — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 4, 2025

Rodrygo STUNS Atlético Madrid with a beautifully timed run and finish in under 5 minutes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GhTwta38GZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 4, 2025

Real Madrid struck after four minutes in their last Champions League outing, which was the second leg of their play-off round tie against Manchester City. It was Kylian Mbappe that scored on that occasion, and this time, it is Rodrygo.

It is a dreadful start to proceedings for Atleti, although they will know that a one-goal deficit can be overturned at Metropolitano next week. As such, Real Madrid will be searching for more goals.