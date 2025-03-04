Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid pegged back as Julian Alvarez scores fine equaliser for Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid struck the first blow in their Champions League round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid, but they have now been pegged back in this first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It took only four minutes for Atleti’s resolve to be broken, and it was Rodrygo Goes that has struck in spectacular fashion. He drove forward with the ball before firing into the far corner, leaving Jan Oblak with no chance. Now, the equaliser has come from an equally-good strike from Julian Alvarez.

It’s excellent from Alvarez, who cuts inside the from the left before firing an unstoppable strike from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, via the post. Atleti have come back into the game after conceding that early Rodrygo goal, and this goal is deserved.

The last three meetings between Real Madrid and Atleti have finished 1-1, and if that becomes four in a row, it will certainly be much more favourable for Los Colchoneros.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Champions League Julian Alvarez Real Madrid

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News