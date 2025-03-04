WATCH: Real Madrid back in front against Atletico Madrid courtesy of Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid struck the first blow in their Champions League round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid, but after being pegged back, they’re now back in front in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It took only four minutes for Atleti’s resolve to be broken, and it was Rodrygo Goes that has struck in spectacular fashion. He drove forward with the ball before firing into the far corner, leaving Jan Oblak with no chance. The equaliser came 30 minutes later courtesy of an equally-good strike from Julian Alvarez, but Real Madrid are now back in front as Brahim Diaz has netted not long into the second period.

Real Madrid take the lead against the run of play 📈 Brilliant footwork from Brahim Díaz opens up the angle for a brilliant curling effort 👏 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/aDCdVLeaDe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 4, 2025

BRAHIM DIAZ WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/D6vzttf756 — TC (@totalcristiano) March 4, 2025

Brahim Díaz puts on his dancing shoes and slots it into the corner for Real Madrid 🤌 pic.twitter.com/HRq1ANfq5t — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 4, 2025

It’s a wonderful solo goal from Brahim, who makes light work of Jose Maria Gimenez before finding the far corner to restore Real Madrid’s advantage. They really needed to go back in front ahead of next week’s return leg at the Metropolitano, and they have done so.