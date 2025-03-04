Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid back in front against Atletico Madrid courtesy of Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid struck the first blow in their Champions League round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid, but after being pegged back, they’re now back in front in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It took only four minutes for Atleti’s resolve to be broken, and it was Rodrygo Goes that has struck in spectacular fashion. He drove forward with the ball before firing into the far corner, leaving Jan Oblak with no chance. The equaliser came 30 minutes later courtesy of an equally-good strike from Julian Alvarez, but Real Madrid are now back in front as Brahim Diaz has netted not long into the second period.

It’s a wonderful solo goal from Brahim, who makes light work of Jose Maria Gimenez before finding the far corner to restore Real Madrid’s advantage. They really needed to go back in front ahead of next week’s return leg at the Metropolitano, and they have done so.

