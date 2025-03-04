Valencia owner Peter Lim appoints son as president

Valencia’s future on the pitch has taken an upturn since the arrival of Carlos Corberan as mananger, with Los Che now off bottom and only in the relegation zone on goal difference. However what is to come for the club off the pitch remains an unknown, perhaps more so than before.

It was announced on Monday that the board of directors at Valencia had decided to appoint Kiat Lim, son of owner Peter Lim, as president of the club. He replaces Layhoon Chan, who had been in place since the departure of Anil Murthy in 2022, her second spell at the club. Kiat Lim had previously been on the board of directors too.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: KIAT LIM, NEW PRESIDENT OF VALENCIA CF — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) March 3, 2025

According to Relevo, Kiat does not intend to move to Valencia to oversee the running of the club, instead occasionally visiting the city. Javier Solis has been promoted to the General Director position, but will still require Kiat Lim’s signature to get things done, despite his distance. They also note that Kiat Lim has been the figure that people at the club have been reporting to for some time, even if Peter Lim retains the decision-making power.

This news comes shortly after a report that Valencia have been put up for sale by Peter Lim, although this has been denied by Los Che, with Lim senior citing the appointment of his son as a sign that there are no plans to do so in the short-term. The asking price for Valencia is a reported €400m, but so far there have been no serious suggestions of a buyer.

Valencia fans are desperate to see the club change hands, having protested Lim’s ownership for the best part of a decade at this point. Every matchday at Mestalla is the scene of protests against Lim and his tenure at Mestalla.