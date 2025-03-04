Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul appears to be largely ignoring the noise surrounding the Madrid derby this evening, claiming that they are focused on the game itself rather than anything that might come with it. He also explained that for now at least, he is in the right place to be playing his football.

De Paul explained that the team was feeling good and looking forward to the occasion. He followed his manager’s lead though, noting that for him, the next game is always the most important match regardless of the opponent.

“The analysis is that we are facing Madrid at the Bernabeu. They are the European champions and we are both going to compete. When the match starts, there is no other option than to do what is best for your team.”

Rodrigo de Paul on the keys to the #UCL Madrid derby🗣️ "The manager has to decide that. Bellingham's absence is important for them, but they are a team with a leadership. It will be a very tiring tie, but we are prepared." #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/PvNTQhDI5F — Football España (@footballespana_) March 4, 2025

The Argentine midfielder went on to say that Atletico had been preparing well for games, and were not paying any attention to the pressure of that occasion. On a personal level, many believe that de Paul is having his best year at the Metropolitano, and he was asked what had changed.

“I always felt important. All roles have a weight, that is why our strength is the group, no role is more valuable than another. I take on what I have to do and I love being challenged. I can give much more and the only way to achieve that is by working.”

The exhaustion that comes with the game might be mental, but that has little to do with the media attention on the fixture.

“Wear and tear has nothing to do with what is said externally, but with the fact that we are going to face a great rival, and these are games that we love to play but that are exhausting.”

In terms of his own future, de Paul explained he was perfectly happy where he was.

“I always believe that the best level is yet to come. I am at a club that I love, with values ​​that I share, with a harmonious and hard-working atmosphere and a clear message that we agree on. I’m enjoying the moment and I don’t think beyond that.”

Rumours about Atletico potentially looking to cash in on de Paul have surfaced in recent summers, but since his improvement in consistency, those have been few and far between. There are likely contract discussions on the horizon for de Paul though, who is into the final 18 months of his deal, and turns 31 before the end of the season.