Real Madrid starting duo against Atletico Madrid “not at 100% physically”

Real Madrid have named their line-up for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it is as expected. Carlo Ancelotti has called upon the players that he has regularly used in big matches over the last few months, although there is a risk with two of those starters.

Real Madrid had been worried about being unable to count on Federico Valverde for Tuesday’s showdown clash, but he has recovered from muscle discomfort that had seen him miss the last three matches. He lines up at right-back, and he also takes the captain’s armband due to Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez being on the bench, and also Dani Carvajal missing out through injury.

However, playing Valverde against Atleti is perceived to be a risk by Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, with Diario AS reporting that the Uruguayan superstar is not as 100% physically.

The same can also be said for Antonio Rudiger, who recently returned for Real Madrid after a few weeks out with a hamstring injury sustained in the defeat at Espanyol. The report states that the German defender suffered a knock during last weekend’s match against Real Betis, which also saw a loss for Los Blancos. While it is not believed to be serious, it is enough that he won’t be at his peak physically for the visit of Atleti.

It is certainly a big risk for Ancelotti to start with Rudiger and Valverde against Atleti, although it is one that is deemed as necessary given the task at hand. Real Madrid are favourites to see off their city rivals in their Champions League round of 16 tie, but it will not be straightforward by any means, as was shown in the two previous meetings between the clubs earlier in the season.