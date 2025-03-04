Real Madrid secure narrow Champions League advantage against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will take a slender lead to the Metropolitano next week after securing a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the last Champions League outing, which was in the play-off round against Manchester City, Real Madrid scored inside the opening four minutes – and they did so again against Atleti. On this occasion, it was Rodrygo Goes that found the back of the net with a sensational solo strike, in which he cut inside from the right and fired across Jan Oblak into the far corner.

Atleti were shellshocked after that, but as they grew into the game, they managed to secure an equaliser – and what a goal it was too. Picking the ball up on the left, Julian Alvarez cut inside before firing into the far corner via the post. The Argentine scored from the penalty spot in the last Madrid derby, and that made it back-to-back goals at the Bernabeu for him.

Atleti then started the second half stronger, but it was Real Madrid that scored the third goal of the match against the run of play. Again, it was another excellent goal, this time from Brahim Diaz, who made light work of Jose Maria Gimenez before firing the ball across Oblak and into the far corner.

From that point, the substitution battle commenced – particularly from Diego Simeone, who swapped Antoine Griezmann for Robin Le Normand before taking off two midfielders in order to bring on Alexander Sorloth and Angel Correa. However, neither could find that elusive second equaliser, which means that Real Madrid have the advantage in the tie.

Both teams will be relatively happy with the outcome of the first leg. Real Madrid only need a draw to progress to the quarter-finals, but Atletico Madrid will fancy their chances of overturning the deficit.