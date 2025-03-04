A fixture that never lacks spice as it is, the Madrid derby has the extra fire that comes with a Champions League knockout game this week. Real Madrid will play the first leg at home at the Santiago Bernabeu, with significant doubts over Carlo Ancelotti’s selection.

Recently Dani Ceballos was added to the injury list alongside Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, leaving a hole in Real Madrid’s midfield. That is only aggravated by the absence of Jude Bellingham through suspension at the Bernabeu. Diario AS expect Fede Valverde to start at right-back.

Fede Valverde is predicted to start at right-back for #RealMadrid in their #ChampionsLeague derby clash say Diario AS. Eduardo Camavinga is also expected in midfield with Modric on the bench. For #AtleticoMadrid the big question is Gallagher or Lino on the left side. pic.twitter.com/i3vxUtWPnx — Football España (@footballespana_) March 4, 2025

That leaves a midfield of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, with captain Luka Modric to begin on the bench. Brahim Diaz will be the one to take Bellingham’s spot. Marca agree with the same line-up, which includes Raul Asencio alongside Antonio Rudiger at the back, likely flanked by Ferland Mendy.

For Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone, there are far fewer doubts. Both Madrid-based papers tip Jose Maria Gimenez to return to the backline, although there is debate about whether that will be alongside Clement Lenglet or Robin Le Normand. The other major question mark is over the left side of midfield, where Samuel Lino and Conor Gallagher are battling it out for a place.

The Brazilian started the same fixture in February, and perhaps has a slight edge over Gallagher, although the England international is a more robust option to do battle with Valverde. Atletico are missing captain Koke Resurreccion and Cesar Azpilicueta through injury.

There are seven players at risk of suspension for the return leg next week, although only Gimenez and Angel Correa for Atletico. If any of Camavinga, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Modric or Endrick Felipe are booked, they will give Ancelotti another headache, although the Italian is also at risk himself, should he receive a yellow.