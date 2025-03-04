“Dreamed of winning it since I was little” – Pau Cubarsi aiming to help Barcelona to Champions League glory

Pau Cubarsi will be a big player for Barcelona during their Champions League round of 16 tie against Benfica, starting with the first leg on Wednesday. Despite being only 18 years of age, he has fully cemented himself as an undisputed starter for head coach Hansi Flick, and because of this, he will be counted on in Lisbon.

Cubarsi played in the last meeting between the two teams in January, which saw Barcelona emerge as 5-4 winners in an all-time classic. The young defender was disappointed with his side’s ability to stop Benfica on that occasion, and this time around, he is hoping for better.

“It was complicated, we left many chances. We have to try not to concede goals. They had a great first half in the other game, we were able to turn it around, but we have to try to be focused from the start.”

Cubarsi, who signed a new contract with Barcelona last month, is looking forward to the season run-in, which starts against Benfica. He is hoping to end the campaign with the Champions League trophy returning to Catalonia, which he has admitted to thinking about in the past.

“The key part of the season begins, when the titles are at stake, we want to continue in this good dynamic. I’ve dreamed of winning the Champions League since I was little, it’s something I want to achieve. Now it’s time to enjoy the moment and try to do it well.”

Cubarsi also spoke on the dressing room atmosphere at Barcelona. He believes that the blend of younger players and experienced heads has given the perfect balance in Hansi Flick’s squad.

“I have shared a dressing room with people from La Masia, but mixing with the veterans generates a positive energy. Barcelona’s support in me is a source of pride.”