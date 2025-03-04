A return to Barcelona for Neymar Junior has been gathering pace in the media for several weeks, but the Brazilian veteran is not in their plans according to the latest in Catalonia. The 33-year-old signed a short-term deal with first club Santos after leaving Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia six months early. His current deal only runs for six months though, and he would be available as a free agent for the Blaugrana.

Over the weekend it was noted by agent Andre Cury that ‘Neymar would love to return to Barca’, while another agent with close connections at Barcelona, Pini Zahavi has represented him in the past. Zahavi has a close relationship with Barcelona President Joan Laporta, who is keen to ensure they have a star attraction in town for their return to Camp Nou once it is ready.

However MD claim that Neymar simply is not in their plans for the upcoming summer, free or not. They say that Neymar does not fit the profile of players Barcelona are looking for in terms of either age or quallity, and that there are other priorities in mind.

Lamine: "Before I could travel normally by plane, and now it's very complicated to go through the airport. It's something to be proud of, but at the same time it's also difficult because I don't have a normal life." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 3, 2025

One of those is a centre-forward that can replace Robert Lewandowski and has goals in them. Left wing is a position they are looking at, but linked more closely with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, and believe they would fit the project more.

Recent reports, first published by Joan Fontes, also suggest that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has serious doubts about Neymar’s addition. He feels the veteran does not fit in with the side he is building, in no small part due to the intensity and demands he places on them withuout the ball. Ceertainly it seems an odd fit in terms of purely what he can bring on the pitch, even if his quality would no doubt be of use.