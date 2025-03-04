“He has earned the chance to be in the squad” – Luis de la Fuente on Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio

Raul Asencio has been a standout performer for Real Madrid over the last few months, and that has earned him a regular starting spot. Because of this, he has also been tipped to feature for the Spanish national team in the coming months.

As per Marca, La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente has now spoken on Asencio’s chances of being in the squad to face The Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final later this month.

“All Spanish players have options. We are at a critical moment – I say critical because unfortunately there can always be inconveniences in the form of injuries or some setbacks, but all good players have the doors of the national team open. Like many, of course Asencio has earned the chance to be in the squad.”

Isco Alarcon was another player that de la Fuente was asked about, following his MVP performance against Real Madrid last weekend. The Real Betis playmaker is desperate to make his long-awaited return to the national team, and it could happen later this month.

“He has always been in my thoughts – even when he has been injured, because as you know I have the healthy habit of talking to players when they are injured. Now he is in a great moment.”

Spain have regularly had to deal with injury problems, with two big ones currently being the ACL ruptures suffered by defender Dani Carvajal and star midfielder Rodri Hernandez. Two more players that have been affected – to a lower level – in recent weeks have been Oihan Sancet and Dani Ceballos, and on the matter, de la Fuente chose to be optimistic.

“These are setbacks. There are injuries, which are the ugly face of football, but you have to overcome them and know how to live with it. I am fortunate that in Spain there are so many good footballers and so many to choose from that they make it very easy for me.”