Barcelona star Lamine Yamal appears to be on a meteoric rise, and little has stood in the 17-year-old’s path over the past 12 months. Two factors that have sped up his development have been Euro 2024 and manager Hansi Flick though.

Entering the tournament at the age of just 16, Lamine Yamal locked down a starting spot in Luis de la Fuente’s line-up. Playing a starring role for La Roja, with a wondergoal against France and a key role in Spain’s opener, he explains that it helped him mature quicker as a player.

“It’s changed a lot. I’m more confident now and I do more things than I used to. Before, I played easier, I did what I had to do at the time. Now I try to enjoy myself more and be inspired by myself, and do what I feel like at the time. I think I play with more confidence.”

"It changes me and the opponent too. Before I was like a child, but since I won the EURO everything is different. I don't look like a child anymore, I have more confidence. When you win a title, all the players take a step further, and that shows." 🗣️Lamine Yamal to UEFA. #Barca pic.twitter.com/yVkLEeX1Dh — Football España (@footballespana_) March 4, 2025

Lamine Yamal admitted to UEFA.com that he ‘doesn’t look much at statistics’, and tried to distance himself from comparisons to Lionel Messi. Despite a clear drive, the Barcelona winger explained that he played for the enjoyment of others.

“When I watch another team’s football match, I want to enjoy it, I want to see players who face each other… That’s what I try to do when people come to the stadium, to make them see a fun match. In the end, it’s about me enjoying myself so that people can enjoy it.”

While he has only experienced three managers at senior level, Lamine Yamal also had kind words for Flick, who has turned Barcelona around this season.

“He’s a very nice person, someone you can talk to. He asks you how you are, he teaches you a lot, I’ve learned a lot from him. And that makes him respected as a coach and as a person. He’s like you see, he’s strict but at the same time he knows how to understand what each player needs at each moment.”

“When it comes to defensive concepts, he does ask me for certain things, but on the offensive side he doesn’t tell me much, just to enjoy myself and that’s it. That’s the confidence he gives us.”

Despite a goal drought currently, it has not stopped him contributing plenty to Barcelona’s attack, remaining one of their key creative outlets. Barcelona’s record without the teenage star is significantly worse, and Lamine Yamal will be one of the first players that opposition managers will try to stop when planning for the Blaugrana.