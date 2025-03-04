Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone appeared positive and quietly confident ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with city rivals Real Madrid. Los Rojiblancos have been beaten just once since October, and are ahead of Los Blancos in La Liga.

Simeone declared that he did not believe there was a favourite for the match, and neither did he reveal his intentions for the first leg. In his eyes, putting out a statement and getting to the second leg alive were related to each other.

“It’s a match with a lot of respect, against a great rival. I understand that they respect us in the same way. If it were a team from another league we wouldn’t touch on these issues. For the city it’s spectacular. For Spain, to be able to have a Spanish team participate in the quarterfinals… And for us who are going to play, to enjoy it. It’s a very important moment, with a very respected rival and we’re ready.”

The form of Julian Alvarez in recent weeks has led some to ask whether he is at the same level of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe. Simeone was reluctant to put a ceiling on his progress.

“We don’t know yet. He is very young, he needs to continue like this, keep improving, he has room for improvement and hopefully we as a coaching staff and his teammates can help him continue growing because he looks full, with energy, with a desire to do more and that will influence his growth.”

Motivation is unlikely to be an issue for Los Colchoneros, who remain alive and well in all three major competitions.

“I’m very excited, as if it were my first day at Atletico. I came with the desire to take the club to an important place in Europe, respecting its values, its history as a team, and I think we are representing that. We are living extraordinary times as a club and we have to enjoy these moments and compete in the best way possible.”

However he still placed Barcelona and Real Madrid at a different level.

“I have always put Barcelona and Madrid in the place they are because of the history they have. We are pure growth, which is very nice.”

Simeone was also asked about the increase in the number of goals on the counter-attack.

“So is scoring goals on the counterattack an improvement? So it’s positive? Because normally you like something else,” Simeone said, using it as an opportunity to tackle criticism of Atletico’s style.

“I am happy because Julian is doing very well and the team has a style of play that is represented in the way the club plays and how it always competed. We continue to stimulate its tools.”

Atletico for the most part look as if they have a settled line-up going into their clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the primary question revolving around whether Samuel Lino or Conor Gallagher will start. The two previous meetings between the pair have ended in 1-1 draws this season.