“It is difficult to find a ceiling for him” – David Villa on Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has been a standout performer at Barcelona since he established himself in the first team at the start of last season. During this period, he has dazzled supporters and pundits alike, and former players are equally as amazed.

One of those is David Villa, who is counted among Barcelona’s best forwards of the last 15 years. Speaking to MD, El Guaje was full of praise for Lamine Yamal, whom he expects to continue getting better and better for some time to come.

“He is out of the ordinary. He is one of those footballers who comes out from time to time. It’s incredible not only because of what he shows on the pitch but also because of how old he is and how long he’s been doing it. At that age it is difficult to lead Barcelona and the national team. I think he is going to mark an era. I am not saying it, he is proving it. And from what I see on the pitch, it’s difficult to find a ceiling for him. We have to wait to see how far he goes, but I think he has no ceiling.

“Because of this, I think we have to help him. It is important that we protect him, that we have patience with him because he is a 17-year-old boy. We have to enjoy him, help him, guide him and be aware that, despite being an outstanding player and that we are lucky that he was born in our time and we can enjoy him, he is 17 and we have to take care of him.”

It is difficult not to think about the player that Lamine Yamal could become, especially considering the level that he is performing at now. However, it is right that he should be protected to ensure that he can become the best player possible, and Barcelona expect that he will remain at the club for this period.