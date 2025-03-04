“We lost patience” – Carlo Ancelotti delivers assessment of Real Madrid victory over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, meaning that they have a slender advantage in their Champions League round of 16 tie ahead of the return leg at the Metropolitano next week.

It was a battle of attrition at times in the Spanish capital, but Real Madrid managed to come away with the win after goals from Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz. As per Movistar+ (via Diario AS), Carlo Ancelotti gave his assessment of the 90 minutes, which he was not overly impressed by.

“It was a difficult game as usual. It always is against Atleti. In the first half we lost too many balls. We had unnecessary losses. Julián scored. In the second half we were better. We were able to get the lead again and we held on.

“The initial plan was to play on the wings, with Vini and Rodrygo. It went well in the first play and then we lost patience. We worked, we had control of the game. We pushed hard. But it was not the idea to press, but to be compact. And the team was compact throughout the game.”

Ancelotti was asked to give his thoughts on the state of play at half time in the tie. He expects a very tough match at the Metropolitano, although he believes that his side are favourites to make it into the last 16, where they would play Arsenal, who are 7-1 up from their first leg, or PSV Eindhoven.

“We have achieved a small advantage and we are eager to go through. It will be difficult in the return leg. Atleti will press a little more, but it will be even. The quality of both is very high. It is a round of 16 tie, but it could be a semi-final or a final. We are not happy to play this tie against Atleti and they are not happy to play against Real Madrid either.”