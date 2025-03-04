“Speak now” – Brahim Diaz claps back at Diego Simeone during Madrid derby

Tuesday’s Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu, which saw Real Madrid emerge as 2-1 victors, had its fair share of needle between the two teams, with the biggest moment occurring between Brahim Diaz and Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone.

Earlier in the week, Simeone was asked during his pre-match press conference about how Real Madrid could line-up without the suspended Jude Bellingham. He gave his thoughts, and made it clear that he did not think Brahim would be counted on by Ancelotti.

“Real Madrid will seek to compensate for that position, I imagine with Camavinga and Luka Modric. There is also the possibility of Brahim, but I don’t think so. Obviously, there is a pattern that repeats itself.”

Brahim to Simeone: “Talk now, you spoke yesterday, talk now.” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2Ucc2BCZIO — TC (@totalcristiano) March 4, 2025

In the end, Brahim was given the nod, and he would go on to score the decisive goal that ensured that Real Madrid will take an advantage into next week’s second leg at the Metropolitano. During his celebration, he furiously confronted Simeone, clearly showing that he remembered the words from earlier in the week, with the exchange being picked up by the Movistar+ cameras (via Sport).

“Speak now! Speak now! Speak now! You spoke yesterday! Speak now!”

Simeone was asked about the exchange post-match, although he refused to give anything away, stating that he “didn’t see anything”, as per Diario AS.

There is always lots of animosity when Real Madrid and Atleti face off against each other, and Brahim will feel that he has had the last laugh on this occasion. However, the job is only half done for Los Blancos, who must avoid defeat at the Metropolitano next Wednesday if they are to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they would face Arsenal or PSV Eindhoven.

For the return leg, it will be interesting to see whether Brahim retains his place, or whether Jude Bellingham comes straight back into the line-up after suspension.