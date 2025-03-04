Benfica manager Bruno Lage has shown confidence that his side can get past Barcelona in their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League. The Portuguese giants had the Catalan side on the ropes during their meeting in the league phase, and will host the first leg in Lisbon at the Estadio da Luz.

Before the game it was confirmed by Lage that Angel di Maria and Florentino Luis would be missing for the first leg, with both nursing muscle problems. They could be back for the return tie, while Gavi has traveled with Barcelona, but is a doubt due to illness. Lage is setting up his side similarly to when they were beaten 5-4 in January though.

“The approach is similar, the strategy to follow is the one we believe will be the best for tomorrow. We are going to face a great team, who have scored many goals, but we also focus on the positive things we did against this opponent: the number of chances we had, the number of times we were in front of the goal… We believe we can get through this tie.”

That game saw Benfica take a two-goal lead twice, but a late rally from Barcelona resulted in a stoppage time comeback, courtesy of a brilliant Raphinha winner. Benfica had their way with Barcelona’s defence though, and Lage backed his side to exploit the space behind their high line again.

“We have looked at our opponents and we will try to find the spaces they offer us. As much as I would like to talk to you and go into more depth on your subject, I cannot and do not want to do so. Maybe at the end of the match we can talk a little. But we have to know how to take advantage of the spaces that Barcelona will give us. It is a very interesting question, but before we can answer it here we have to answer it on the pitch.”

Lage believed that the fans at the da Luz were in for an entertaining game.

“I can’t predict how many goals will be scored in the match, but I can predict a great game of football because there are two teams that have their sights set on attacking,” he told MD.

Barcelona come off the back of a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad this weekend, but showed last week during their 4-4 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey that there are still vulnerabilities in their backline. Hansi Flick will be hopig that they look a lot more assured as the decisive phase of the season.