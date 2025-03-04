“It helps the referees” – Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on VAR

Barcelona have not been involved in the referee drama that has swept Spanish football over the last few weeks, but personnel have had their say on the matter. Hansi Flick has leapt to the defence of the officials whenever he has been asked about the subject, while Ronald Araujo has also shown empathy.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has become the latest to address the topic, albeit in regards to VAR. The technology has often been criticised in Spanish football, but the Barcelona goalkeeper is in favour of it, as per Relevo.

“Years later we wonder if it is a help or not. You always doubt, but that’s technology. There is the essence of football, that the referees do not lose their responsibility, but it is a help. That’s incredible. Sometimes it’s clearly offside, but on the seventh replay you see that it’s not, and they have to decide in a second. It helps the referees make decisions and take responsibilities off their shoulders.”

Ter Stegen was speaking at an event centred on technology, which has also been used during his recovery from a serious knee injury that he sustained whilst playing for Barcelona back in September. He has been impressed with how it has been utilised to show his progress in coming back from the major blow.

“Thanks to technology, we can have every image of our movements and you can see which one is better. It’s interesting to see how people work with this, they look at me in every detail in my movements. I see differences every week, it helps me and I don’t have to worry. I reproduce movements, I do it in the best way and I can see it instantly. That gives you confidence, at the moment they film me and I see the details. Two weeks ago it was different than now.”