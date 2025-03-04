Barcelona opted against a move for a midfielder last summer, despite many pointing to the position as the most obvious hole in their squad. Yet new manager Hansi Flick decided to trust academy products Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong instead. With the Dutchman’s future uncertain though, the Blaugrana have still been linked to economic alternatives to the Dutchman.

One of those was Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian international is out of contract at the end of the season and available on a free transfer this summer. Partey would add a physical steel that does not currently exist in the Barcelona midfield, as well as more experience.

According to Charles Watts, Arsenal have now opened talks with Partey over a new deal, hoping for an extension. The 31-year-old has also received enquiries from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus regarding a move this summer though, and it looks as if there will be a battle for his future. The Blaugrana will not be part of that battle though, report Sport.

Instead Director of Football Deco is prioritising the development of Casado and Bernal, who will be recovering from a cruciate ligament injury at the start of the next campaign. In addition, de Jong’s future looks like it could yet be in Catalonia. Despite being a prime candidate for a sale, and contract talks set for a summer showdown, the Dutchman is keen to stay at Barcelona. That will combined with Flick’s insistence in his quality and value to the team could be enough for a renewal which would keep him at the club.

Until those talks take place, de Jong’s future remains uncertain, but for now at least, Barcelona have decided against a move for Partey. If de Jong and Barcelona cannot agree a deal, they have been clear they will look to sell the 27-year-old, but it appears his continuity is still on the table.