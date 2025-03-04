Former Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Andrea Berta left the Metropolitano just two months ago, but it looks as if the Italian could be back in work swiftly. It appears Berta will be making the switch to the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Aston Villa Sporting Director Monchi, and in Berta’s case, to Arsenal.

The Gunners have been looking for a new sporting director for a number of months since it was announced that long-time recruitment chief Edu Gaspar was moving on to join Nottingham Forest and the group of teams headed by Evangelos Marinakis. It seems Berta will be the one to take over.

🚨 Diego Simeone: “We NEED and WANT to reach the Champions League final.” NUNCA DEJES DE CREER ❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/vMr0nf8iTh — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 3, 2025

After a report on Monday from Fabrizio Romano that talks for Berta were ‘advanced‘, he explained later that Arsenal were looking to tie up a contract for his compatriot before the end of the month of March. In addition, Relevo say that direct conversations have taken place, and a deal is close.

Berta has previously been linked with Manchester United and Juventus, and Relevo explain that a number of big teams in the Premier League and Serie A have courted Berta since it became clear that he would not be continuing at Atletico Madrid. There is harmony between Berta and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta though, and an agreement is expected imminently.

🚨🔴⚪️ More on Andrea Berta and Arsenal story reported earlier today. The negotiations are at advanced stages as Berta is giving priority to Arsenal as next destination. All parties are confident to get the agreement done this month, with details still left to be sorted. pic.twitter.com/2WfavMWAUA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2025

Starting off his career in Italy, he made his name at Parma and then Genoa in Serie A as sporting director over five years, before becoming technical secretary at Atletico in 2013. He would occupy that position for four years, before shifting to become a sporting director again at Atletico for the following 7.5 years at the Metropolitano. His departure came as a result of disagrements with Diego Simeone and new Director of Football Carlos Bucero, who appears to have won the power struggle in the capital.