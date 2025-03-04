Osasuna were left dumbstruck by Umar Sadiq’s improvised backheel flick on Sunday night at El Sadar, a goal that levelled things at 3-3 late in the game, and deprived Los Rojillo of the win. There was still reason to celebrate in Pamplona though.

Ante Budimir’s first-half penalty was not any old goal – it was the strike that made him the top scorer in La Liga history for Osasuna. His 58th in total, he surpassed Sabino Andonegui’s 57 strikes in the first division, writing his name in the record books.

Ante Budimir's penalty against Valencia on Sunday night was his 58th in La Liga for @osasuna. It made him the top scorer in Osasuna's first division history.pic.twitter.com/UewsRqrL9j — Football España (@footballespana_) March 4, 2025

Budimir told the club media it was a privilege for him and a special day, giving thanks to the fans, club, team and staff, and crediting them with the success too. The 33-year-old has settled into life in Navarre comfortably, and now in his fifth season with Los Rojillo, he has broken the record that has stood since the 1960s in just 148 appearances.

Speaking to Football España last month, Budimir explained the secret to his success at Osasuna, where he is putting up the best statistics in his career.

“It’s true the numbers are the best in my career. I think that since I came to Spain, and since I came to Osasuna, the most important thing has been staying healthy, and being on the pitch, and having that continuity. Going into the game, and having chances. At Osasuna, I think it’s a good combination of the style of the team, and my qualities.”

👏 Club president Luis Sabalza presented Ante Budimir with two gifts after becoming the club's top goalscorer in Primera División.#LetsGoRojillos pic.twitter.com/h3K0gty3nz — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) March 2, 2025

Osasuna currently sit 11th in La Liga, but with just three poins separating them from a likely European spot, will be wondering about a late push for a second European campaign in just three seasons. Budimir has been instrumental in their success in recent seasons, and currently stands third in the Pichichi race (14 goals) behind only Kylian Mbappe (17) and Robert Lewandowski (21).