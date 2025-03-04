Real Madrid will be keen to make the most of home advantage in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with city rivals Atletico Madrid. However the first leg will see them without at least one key player, and with questions hanging over their midfield.

It seemed as if Carlo Ancelotti had hit on the right formula for the middle of the pitch with the introduction of Dani Ceballos, shifting Fede Valverde to the backline. However with Ceballos now injured and joining Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao on the sidelines, and Jude Bellingham suspended for the first leg, Ancelotti has some thinking to do in midfield.

“I don’t think it’s going to change the way we play. I don’t think it’s going to change much. We have to keep in mind that the players who have rested could have the opportunity tomorrow: Asencio, Camavinga… We have to look at these kinds of things and nothing more. We’re not going to reinforce the midfield or take off a striker. We have to keep the same idea.”

The big concern for Real Madrid is whether Valverde will be fit. The Uruguayan has been used as a right-back in recent weeks, but has missed their last three games through a muscle injury, but his involvement has coincided with a significant improvement defensively. He trained on Tuesday evening, but is expected to start.

“He trained individually yesterday and felt good. Today he will train with the team and after training we will make the decision on whether he can play or not.”

“Lucas Vazquez,” was his response when asked who would play right-back if Valverde was not deemed fit, with Raul Asencio deemed the other alternative.

It seems certain that Asencio will be back in at centre-back alongside Antonio Rudiger, with Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield. Without Bellingham, Ceballos or Valverde, it seems likely the Frenchman will be accompanied by two of Brahim Diaz, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga or Arda Guler.