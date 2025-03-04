Real Madrid send scouts to watch 21-year-old Premier League midfielder

If there was one major doubt about Real Madrid’s squad going into the season, it was how Los Blancos cope without Toni Kroos. Since the German’s departure, Real Madrid have struggled for balance in the middle of the pitch, and have been linked with a number of players in the interim.

The latest is Crystal Palace youngster and England international Adam Wharton. According to DM (via Marca), England manager Thomas Tuchel was recently spotted at Selhurst Park to get a better look at Wharton. Also spotted in the stands in London were Real Madrid scouts, who are clearly keeping tabs on Wharton.

The 21-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024, and made his debut in a friendly before the tournament, but did not feature in Germany. Now he appears to be back on the radar for the Three Lions, as well as a number of other clubs.

This season he has played just 16 times due to a groin operation early in the season that kept him out for three months. However he has impressed in his 894 minutes, and sufficiently to attract attention. If Los Blancos were to move for him, Wharton would likely come at a significant cost, having moved for €21.1m just a year ago. He is tied into a contract until 2029.

Standing out for his ability to win the ball back and his circulation in possession, Real Madrid do appear to be looking at options with a similar skillset. Earlier in the year it was rumoured that Atalanta’s Ederson dos Santos was on their shortlist, while €60m Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is another name linked to them. The Spanish international is believed to be in advanced talks with Arsenal over a move, having been pursued by a number of European giants in recent years.