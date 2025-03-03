Despite the continuous reports that a move to Saudi Arabia is on the table for Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian once again assured fans that he was set on continuing his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Last month Vinicius and Real Madrid opened talks over a new deal, one that he ‘can’t wait’ to sign.

The Brazilian was clear that he felt that he was in the best place possible. Vinicius has now won the Champions League two of the last three years, scoring in both finals.

“I am very calm because I have a contract until 2027 and I hope I can renew it as soon as possible because I am happy here. Everyone loves me and likes me very much. I couldn’t be in a better place than here.”

However it has been reported that Vinicius’ demands for a new deal are a long way removed from what Real Madrid and President Florentino Perez are willing to offer him. Add in a meeting with Saudi officials to hear out their offer, a remarkable €1b deal for the player, it has been sufficient to spark uncertainty as negotiations with Los Blancos approach.

“I’m here to continue the story, everything that the president and the club have given me. I hope I can continue scoring more goals and playing more games with this shirt. I have won, but I can win much more and I can enter the history of this club with so many great players who are legends.”

“It will be a great match. A derby is a game that you wait for all season. And even more so in the #ChampionsLeague. I am excited to be able to play a great game like this. Tomorrow will be a great party for our fans and in the return leg it will be for their fans.” 🗣️Vinicius pic.twitter.com/a4mUh1B9Fv — Football España (@footballespana_) March 3, 2025

He has also been forced to adapt his game to the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, going from the main up front for Real Madrid to one of the leading support actors for the Frenchman. Despite that he has 17 goals and 12 assists in 35 appearances so far.

“Right now I am in my best form. I have had injuries. With so many games you cannot be 100% in all of them. Playing 80 games you cannot always be at your best. You are not always in top form or physically fit. Many players are playing with discomfort.”

“I think my season is going well. It is normal that people demand more from me and want more from me. But now the decisive moment of the season has arrived and at Madrid we are playing better at this stage of the season.”