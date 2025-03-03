Real Madrid given major fitness boost ahead of Champions League derby

Real Madrid are already struggling with injuries as they prepare for their Champions League derby clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, but Los Blancos can breathe a little easier. It appears Fede Valverde is scheduled to be on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos felt the absence of Jude Bellingham and Valverde on Saturday evening against Real Betis, with the former suspended and the latter nursing a thigh strain. The Englishman will miss the first leg of their derby this week through suspension too, and there has been significant doubt about Valverde’s availability after the Uruguayan missed training on Sunday.

According to Relevo, Valverde will feature though. The 26-year-old midfielder is set on playing, even if he is aware that it carries an injury risk, and wants to help out his teammates as he did against Manchester City. In recent hours Valverde has been feeling good, and it would be a surprise if he did not start the Madrid derby.

Carlo Ancelotti intends to use Valverde at right-back once again, after impressive showings against Manchester City. If Valverde does not start, then Diario AS note that it will indeed be Lucas Vazquez at right-back – something Real Madrid are keen to avoid, as he has struggled defensively this season, and it is an area that has been targeted by opposition.

The return of Valverde at right-back will still leave Ancelotti with decisions to make in midfield, with two of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga likely to accompany Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield. It could also impact the line-up chosen by Diego Simeone. Atletico found joy against Vazquez in the February Liga derby with Samuel Lino attacking left flank, but El Cholo is seemingly debating between using the Brazilian or Conor Gallagher on that side. Valverde’s presence might tempt Simeone into using the more robust Gallagher.