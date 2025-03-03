Real Madrid saw their claim to the Liga throne take a significant blow on Saturday evening, as they were beaten by Real Betis 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin. Not only did Los Blancos slip from joint-top to third, trailing leaders Barcelona by three points, but they did so without much of a fight.

According to Marca, that is the primary concern at Valdebebas as a crucial week begins in which they face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both Real Madrid’s coaching staff, including Carlo Ancelotti, and the hierarchy at the club, were worried by what they interpreted as ‘indifference’ from their stars as they were beaten by Betis.

Just when it had seemed that Los Blancos had found their physical condition, form and formula to compete at the top level, that impression fell apart ‘like a house of cards’. The club and Ancelotti ‘do not understand’ the attitude of their players, especially having emphasized their mentality as the key to success in recent months. After seeing how that can transform the team against Manchester City, the lack of ‘collective commitment’ was once again absent.

It is also noted that the injury issues are not likely to improve. The absence of Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde further aggravated the issue, for a side already without Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and most recently Dani Ceballos, who had been key to their recent performances. Valverde is set to return, but Eduardo Camavinga is dealing with back pain and not playing without discomfort, while Brahim Diaz came off with discomfort on Saturday too. ‘Raul Asencio and ten more’ is the message ahead of their derby clash.

The absence of the academy product certainly seemed to hurt Los Blancos, with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger struggling to deal with Cucho Hernandez against Betis. Things are unlikely to get easier in midweek with any combination of Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth facing them.