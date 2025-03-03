Premier League rivals challenge Barcelona for right back target

Premier League duo Tottenham and Brighton & Hove Albion are tracking Barcelona transfer target Andrei Ratiu.

Both clubs are assessing their options at right back for the 2025/26 season with Spurs concerned over the long term future of current defensive star Pedro Porro amid ongoing interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Los Blancos have added the former Sporting Lisbon defender to their Plan B shortlist if they fail to land Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

Barcelona have flagged up an interest in Ratiu with Rayo Vallecano potentially being forced to sell him if they miss out on European qualification at the end of the campaign.

A spectacular goal in Rayo Vallecano’s 1-1 weekend draw with Sevilla has furthered boosted his profile and there is widespread interest in the Romania international as per Mundo Deportivo.

His current deal in Vallecas runs until 2028 with an exit clause of €25m and a host of options put forward for next season.

With interest from Barcelona well established, alongside other interested parties, the deciding factor could come down to which offer suits Ratiu best.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly already reached out to Ratiu’s representatives, as the club’s first pick to bolster the position, if Rayo can be tempted into a sale in the summer.

Brighton and Tottenham are unlikely to be able to offer Ratiu a shot at Champions League football next season which Barcelona can.

However, if Porro leaves Tottenham and Tariq Lamptey completes a free transfer away from the AMEX Stadium, the two English sides will be in a better place to offer a first team role in their plans.

Jules Kounde’s spot as first-choice for Hansi Flick does not look like changing, so Ratiu would be required to accept a squad role, and wait for his chance edge into the starting line up in Catalonia.