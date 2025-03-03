Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al-Nassr match in Iran due to risk of 99 lashes

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 26: Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on December 26, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Khalid Alhaj/MB Media) - Photo by Icon sport - Photo by Icon Sport

Al-Nassr star and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the star attractions in the Asian Champions League, but fans in Iran will miss out on seeing the Portuguese icon. He has been left out of their trip to Tehran at risk of potentially infringing Iranian law.

The Saudi Arabian giants traveled away to face Esteghlal, and drew with them 0-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, but did so without Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Cadena Cope, it comes down to an incident that dates back to 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Al-Nassr's squad to face Esteghlal in the Asian Champions League. After kissing artist Fatemeh Hamami Nasrabadi on the forehead out of wedlock in a meeting in 2023, he risks 99 lashes by Iranian law. pic.twitter.com/jgd4y0099U — Football España (@footballespana_) March 3, 2025

Ronaldo, 40, was on a trip with Al-Nassr to face Persopolis to great acclaim from the locals. At the hotel where the team was staying, a meeting was organised with popular Iranian artist Fatemeh Hamami Nasrabadi. Hamami, who is specially abled, uses her feet to paint footballers and has gone viral on social media and has 241,000 followers on Instagram for her talent.

During the meeting, Ronaldo is seen hugging Hamami and kissing her head, which out of wedlock can be considered adultery in Iran. The punishment to fit the crime in Iran is 99 lashes with a whip, and at risk of suffering such a fate, Ronaldo was excused from the first leg. He will have his chance to make his mark in the return leg next Monday, when Esteghlal head to Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has eased their own restrictions, or at least turned a blind eye, to Ronaldo’s relations themselves. The Kingdom does not permit men to live with women they are not married to, and when Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr, he and partner Georgina Rodriguez installed themselves in a property together, along with their children. The pair are not married though, and in theory Ronaldo is breaching Saudi legislation, but it appears he has been given special dispensation.