Barcelona and Neymar Junior is a story that is never too far round the corner, but once again talk is ramping up that the Brazilian could be back in Catalonia. More so than in recent years, it looks as if it could be a possibility be a reality.

The Blaugrana have been leaking for nearly 18 months that their priority in the transfer market is to bring in a quality left winger. Their failed attempt to bring in Nico Williams saw Dani Olmo arrive last summer, but it appears their interest in the Basque winger has cooled. In addition, they have been linked with a move for AC Milan star Rafael Leao and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, who would reportedly be keen on a move.

As would Neymar, according to agent Andre Cury, who has close links to Barcelona. He had the following to say on RAC1.

“You know he should never have left and if there is a chance, he would be delighted to return. I think that if the club decides to go after him, his return is feasible.”

Meanwhile Sport say that Barcelona have set Neymar a challenge if he wants to return to La Liga: ‘score 15 goals with Santos first and then we will consider signing you’. That is the message that has been sent to Neymar by the Blaugrana, who feel he has some way to go to get back to his best. There has

Currently the 33-year-old has three goals and three assists in seven games since joining Santos. The veteran forward is only contracted until the summer though, which means he could join Barcelona on a free – with doubts about their salary limit situation, that could be decisive. Neymar has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, playing little over 20 games over 2023 and 2024 due primarily to a cruciate ligament issue.