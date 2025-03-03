Barcelona eye cash boost as Manchester City track former star

Barcelona could pick up a cash windfall this summer if Sporting Lisbon opt to sell Francisco Trincao ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Portugal international has impressed in the two seasons since he joined the club on a permanent transfer including a league title win in 2024.

His stock continues to rise, with his contract running until 2026, but with no progress has been made on an extension in the Portuguese capital.

Sporting Lisbon have made multiple attempts to extend his contract in recent months and this summer is their final chance to secure a transfer fee.

The main exit link connects Trincao to Manchester, and either former boss Ruben Amorim at United, or ex-sporting director Hugo Viana at City.

City have an edge in the race, as per reports from local outlet A Bola, as part of Pep Guardiola ambitious squad rebuild at the Etihad Stadium in 2025.

Trincao’s move to Lisbon from Barcelona came following a loan spell between the two clubs, as part of a €7m deal, but with Barcelona retaining a 50% sell on clause over any potential exit.

Sporting Lisbon are expected to sell at least one of their star names in the months ahead with huge attention also on striker Viktor Gyokeres from the Premier League.

City and United are also interested in the Sweden international, but Sporting Lisbon are expected to demand in excess of £100m to consider a sale, due to his incredible goal scoring form since landing at the Estádio Jose Alvalade in July 2023.

Barcelona will not have an active role to play in the talks between clubs interested in the 25-year-old but they will be watching on with interest.

La Blaugrana have received several financial injections from similar deals in recent years as part of a long term strategy to ensure future income on sold players.