Arsenal talks for former Atletico Madrid transfer guru at ‘an advanced stage’

Arsenal have been without a sporting director since the departure of Edu Gaspar, and it could Atletico Madrid’s previous incumbent in the position set to replace him. Andrea Berta’s exit from Los Colchoneros was announced early in January after over a decade at the club, and seven as their sporting director.

Berta has been linked with Arsenal in recent months, as has Real Sociedad Sporting Director Roberto Olabe, who has announced his exit from the Reale Arena at the end of the season. However Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Berta is not only the top target at the Emirates, but that talks to make it happen are ‘at an advanced stage’, albeit not done.

The Italian has plenty of credit from his time at Atletico, and has been courted by the likes of Manchester United and Juventus in the past too. Working as a scout since 2014, he became their sporting director in 2017, and is credited with the original move to bring in Antoine Griezmann, as well as the likes of Samuel Lino, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo de Paul.

Diego Simeone and Andrea Berta
However in recent years there have been more disagreements between Berta and Atletico manager Diego Simeone, starting with the deal to bring in Joao Felix. Simeone was ready to move on from the Portuguese after two or three seasons, but the insistence of Berta and President Enrique Cerezo mean that Atletico continued to force the issue.

Berta also had a hand in deals for Thomas Lemar, Gelson Martins and Alvaro Morata, deals that did not go so well. Berta’s exit came about as a result of a power struggle at Atletico Madrid, which began in January of 2024, when former Real Madrid scout Carlos Bucero was appointed as Director of Football. Berta’s final involvements were deals for Conor Gallagher and Robin Le Normand.

