WATCH: Barcelona grab fourth against Real Sociedad as Robert Lewandowski scores

Barcelona are aiming to go back to the top of La Liga after Atletico Madrid’s win on Saturday, and they are set to do so after going 3-0 up against Real Sociedad in their MD26 clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

La Real’s task of securing a positive result got even more difficult after 17 minutes when Aritz Elustondo was sent off for a last man challenge on Dani Olmo. Eight minutes later, the Barcelona playmaker set up the opening goal, which was volleyed home by Gerard Martin for his first goal in professional football. Barcelona doubled their advantage not long after courtesy of another player scoring their first goal for the club: Marc Casado.

Barcelona added their third of the afternoon 10 minutes into the second period, which came from Ronald Araujo. And the Uruguayan defender has now turned provider for the fourth as his strike was diverted past La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro by Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona have been very good this afternoon, and they are well on their way to going back to the top of La Liga.