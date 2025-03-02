WATCH: Barcelona strike first blow against 10-man Real Sociedad

Barcelona are aiming to go back to the top of La Liga after Atletico Madrid’s win on Saturday, and they are set to do so after taking the lead against Real Sociedad in their MD26 clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

La Real’s task of securing a positive result got even more difficult after 17 minutes when Aritz Elustondo was sent off for a last man challenge on Dani Olmo. Eight minutes later, the Barcelona playmaker has set up the opening goal, which has been volleyed home by Gerard Martin for his first goal in professional football.

Gerard Martín's first Barça goal! 🙌 Simply outstanding play by Lamine Yamal in the build-up to the left-back's strike 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Uyrb16dhpT — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 2, 2025

Lajzjzjzoaoalzl Lamine c’est quoi ça

La passe de Olmo magnifique avec la finition exceptionnelle de Gerard Martin pic.twitter.com/45OOyUpJ9L — Barça News (@BarcaNewsFRA) March 2, 2025

GERARD MARTIN SCORES HIS FIRST EVER PROFESSIONAL GOAL! Barcelona are up 1-0 over Real Sociedad! pic.twitter.com/IkuCfJjdqe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 2, 2025

It’s a special moment for Martin, who has had a dream first season in the Barcelona first team. He has regularly acted as a replacement for Alejandro Balde, and he now has his first goal for the club. It also sets Hansi Flick’s on their way for another three points, and a return to La Liga’s summit beckons.