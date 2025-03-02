WATCH: Barcelona double advantage over Real Sociedad courtesy of Marc Casado

Barcelona are aiming to go back to the top of La Liga after Atletico Madrid’s win on Saturday, and they are set to do so after doubling their lead against Real Sociedad in their MD26 clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

La Real’s task of securing a positive result got even more difficult after 17 minutes when Aritz Elustondo was sent off for a last man challenge on Dani Olmo. Eight minutes later, the Barcelona playmaker set up the opening goal, which was volleyed home by Gerard Martin for his first goal in professional football.

A few minutes later, Barcelona have doubled their advantage, and it’s another player who has scored his first goal for the club. On this occasion, it is Marc Casado, who has diverted Olmo’s shot into the back of the net via the post.

PUSKAS QUE PARIU, QUE GOLAÇO DE MARC CASADÓpic.twitter.com/ntfZZQBmEq — 𝐋𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐚 𝐁𝐫 🇪🇸🇧🇷 (@LaLigaBR) March 2, 2025

MARC CASADO NOW HAS HIS FIRST EVER PROFESSIONAL GOAL 🔥 TWO QUICK GOALS FOR BARCELONA! pic.twitter.com/aiAV93Ak2A — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 2, 2025

It’s a wonderful moment for Casado, and it’s almost safe to say already that Barcelona are going back to the top of La Liga.