WATCH: Barcelona add third against Real Sociedad as Ronald Araujo gets on the scoresheet

Barcelona are aiming to go back to the top of La Liga after Atletico Madrid’s win on Saturday, and they are set to do so after going 3-0 up against Real Sociedad in their MD26 clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

La Real’s task of securing a positive result got even more difficult after 17 minutes when Aritz Elustondo was sent off for a last man challenge on Dani Olmo. Eight minutes later, the Barcelona playmaker set up the opening goal, which was volleyed home by Gerard Martin for his first goal in professional football. Barcelona doubled their advantage not long after courtesy of another player scoring their first goal for the club: Marc Casado.

Barcelona have now added their third of the afternoon 10 minutes into the second period, and it has come from Ronald Araujo – he turned home the rebound from a Robert Lewandowski effort that was saved by La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Araujo en el lugar correcto, en el momento indicado pic.twitter.com/dzyWUysrCT — Jeff (@JeffFcb14) March 2, 2025

RONALD ARAUJO ON THE SCORESHEET FOR BARCELONA NOW! 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/gMLldE3jld — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 2, 2025

It has been a very comfortable afternoon for Barcelona, and they are going back to the top of La Liga.