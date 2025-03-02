Ronald Araujo issues Barcelona squad message for title challenge

Barcelona have eased back to the top of La Liga following Gameweek 26 in Catalonia.

La Blaugrana responded positively to a mixed weekend for their title rivals as Real Madrid lost away at Real Betis and Atletico Madrid won at home to Athletic Club.

Heading into their clash with Real Sociedad, Hansi Flick needed a win at home, and his players delivered.

Playing the majority of the game with a player advantage was a clear edge as Barcelona scored four and routed their Basque visitors.

Victory moves Flick’s side a point above second place Atletico Madrid, and three points over Los Blancos, as the title race continues to tighten up.

However, there will be only a brief rest period in between games for the former Bayern Munich boss, as Barcelona head to Benfica in midweek for a UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash in Lisbon.

Ronald Araujo netted his first league goal of the season – as Barcelona eased away late on – and the Uruguay international had a clear message for the squad at full time.

“I’m very happy with how we played. It’s important to win to take the lead at the top, I’m happy because the team is doing great and because we are in first place,” as per quotes from Marca.

“It’s important to have a team that’s competitive as to win titles you need good players, not just 11 or 12.

“Everyone who comes into the team does so with confidence and is happy to contribute. The manager also does that very well with players who are not playing as much as they would like to be.”

Following the trip to Benfica face an immediate return to league action at home to Osasuna on March 8 before the second leg against the Portuguese giants just three days later at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys.