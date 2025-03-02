Robert Lewandowski’s goals will be vital to Barcelona’s La Liga title challenge in the coming months.

The Polish international netted the fourth goal in Barcelona’s 4-0 weekend rout of 10-man Real Sociedad as the Catalan reclaimed top spot in the table.

The weekend wraps up with Hansi Flick’s team one point ahead of second placed Atletico Madrid and three above Real Madrid in third spot.

Lewandowski’s goal brings him up to 21 in league action this season and 34 split across all competitions.

That second figure is particularly eye-catching as it sets a new benchmark for him as a Barcelona player.

The 36-year-old netted 23 league goals in his debut campaign, as Barcelona won La Liga in 2022/23, and he managed 33 overall.

That total tally has now been smashed with 12 league games to go as an incredible show of consistency from Lewandowski despite his age.

His age-defying exploits could break more ground in the coming weeks as he aims to reclaim his Golden Boot award from 2023 after only netting 19 league goals last season.

That was his lowest league return since 2014/15 and Lewandowski currently leads Kylian Mbappe by four goals in the top scorer charts.

He is well course score over 23 league goals, and set a new La Liga mark for himself, but he is unlikely to match his Bayern Munich best-ever of 41 in the Bundesliga and 55 overall from from 2021 and 2020 respectively.

2019/20 was his sole season as the top UEFA Champions League scorer, with 15, and his current total of nine can be built on.

Barcelona are strong favourites to progress past Benfica in the last 16, and on into the quarter finals, which would give him at least four more games to move into double figures.

He is currently second on the Champions League goal list for 202/25 with Borussia Dortmund Serhou Guirassy on 10 ahead of their clashes with Lille.