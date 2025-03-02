Real Madrid worried about star player’s availability for Atletico Madrid showdown

After losing at Real Betis on Saturday, Real Madrid must now turn their attention to Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid, taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are aiming to defend their crown in the competition, although they are facing an opponent that they have beaten only once in their last seven meetings.

It certainly does not help Real Madrid that they are going into the match in poor form, and to make matters worse, they could be another of one of their most important players in Federico Valverde. Having already lost Jude Bellingham to suspension, the Uruguayan midfielder, who has been operating at right-back in recent weeks, has been missing for the club’s last three matches due to muscular discomfort.

Earlier this week, it was ruled that Valverde is doubtful to face Atleti on Tuesday, and this certainly makes sense as he has yet to resume training with his Real Madrid teammates. As per Diario AS, he did individual work on Sunday, meaning that time is running out for him to be declared fit.

Valverde had been ever-present for Real Madrid up until this injury problem, and if he were to be unable to be called upon against Atleti, it would be a massive blow.

If Valverde cannot be involved, then Ancelotti has a decision on his hands. He would be forced to go with Lucas Vazquez at right-back, although the veteran Spaniard has shown himself to be capable against Los Colchoneros already this season. In midfield, the players available are Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler, taking into account that Bellingham and Dani Ceballos also will not be involved.

The next 24 hours are crucial for Valverde and Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to play.