“He insisted a lot” – Real Betis sporting director on Vitor Roque exit, confirms Barcelona agreement

Earlier this week, Vitor Roque ended his loan spell at Real Betis in order to return to Brazil, where he signed for Palmeiras on a permanent basis. The 19-year-old striker had a torrid time in Spanish football since arriving at Barcelona 14 months ago, and that spell has now been brought to an end.

Prior to Saturday’s match against Real Madrid, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Los Verdiblancos, Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo opened up on the Roque operation. As per ED, he admitted that the teenager was desperate to leave.

“In the end the player’s will was to leave Real Betis. He insisted a lot in recent days that he be given the option of being able to go to Brazil, which is where he wanted to return. And well, we trust those who are here to be able to achieve the objectives.”

As part of the agreement between Betis and Barcelona to end Roque’s loan early, the Catalans were reported to have given up 30% of the rights that they own for Ez Abde. Fajardo did not directly confirm this, but he did reveal that Los Verdiblancos did receive compensation in some form.

“There was a parallel negotiation, where Betis have tried to monetise the operation and get a good result from all this. An operation that has been advantageous for us.”

Fajardo also opened up on a possible return to Betis for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has regularly been linked with making his way back to the Benito Villamarin over the last couple of years.

“We have a very good and beautiful personal relationship. And well, you never know about Dani in the world of football. The truth is that the most important thing is that he recovers well, that he also helps Real Madrid to achieve those objectives that he has set and wishes him and his family all the best. In the world of football you never know. And time will tell. I can’t answer you there.”