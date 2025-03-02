Premier League club eyeing summer approach for Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez is currently enjoying some time away from football after his Barcelona sacking last summer, but soon, he will return to the dugout – albeit it is yet to be known where he will end up for his third managerial gig.

In recent months, there has been regular reports about Xavi’s future, with numerous clubs having considered him as a candidate to be their new manager. One of those is reported to have been Manchester United, who the 45-year-old would be willing to take charge of if current head coach Ruben Amorim were to leave or be sacked.

And the Premier League could certainly be the next destination for Xavi, as Relevo have reported that an unnamed club from English football’s top flight league is considering a summer approach.

At this stage, there has been negotiations between Xavi’s representatives and this unnamed club, with more news expected to arrive as the season comes towards an end.

Xavi proved himself as a good manager during his tenure as head coach of Barcelona, despite a disappointing end last season. He won La Liga during the 2022-23 campaign, while also leading the Catalans to glory in the Spanish Super Cup in 2023 with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. He also impressed in Qatar with Al-Sadd, whom he was in charge of before making his return to Catalonia in November 2021.

It will be very interesting to see where Xavi ends up, and whether he takes his new job at the first possible opportunity in the summer. For now, he continues to enjoy his year away from football with his family and close friends, although work is behind done behind the scenes to ensure that he is able to have the opportunity to take a job that entices him, much like when he was at Barcelona.