Predicted Teams Barcelona-Real Sociedad: Alejandro Balde, Dani Olmo rested for Champions League

Barcelona are aiming to get back to the top of La Liga when they host Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday afternoon. Saturday’s results, which saw Real Madrid beaten at Real Betis with Atletico Madrid winning at home to Athletic Club, mean that the Catalans would go a point clear at the summit if they were to be victorious.

Both Real Madrid and Atleti rested and rotated ahead of their Champions League showdown on Tuesday, and with Barcelona taking on Benfica in the competition in midweek too, they are also expected to make some alterations – although Hansi Flick revealed in his press conference that there would not be many.

According to Sport, there will be four in total from the side that drew 4-4 with Atleti in the Copa del Rey earlier this week. In defence, Inigo Martinez and Alejandro Balde will drop out to be replaced by Ronald Araujo and Gerard Martin, while in midfield, Gavi is set to return in place of Dani Olmo. The final change would be at striker, with Robert Lewandowski starting ahead of Ferran Torres.

La Real are also in European action next week as they play host to Manchester United in the first of their Europa League round of 16 tie. As such, significant changes are also expected to be made by head coach Imanol Alguacil, who is already without the suspended trio of Nayef Aguerd, Takefusa Kubo and Sheraldo Becker.

Martin Zubimendi is expected to start, but there will be no risks taken with Mikel Oyarzabal, who has been named in the matchday squad despite having suffered with hamstring discomfort in the last couple of days.

It should be an interesting spectacle at the Estadi Olimpic. Barcelona are big favourites to secure another victory, and as such, their place back at the top of La Liga, but despite having had a poor season up until now, Real Sociedad are capable of making things very difficult for the Catalans.