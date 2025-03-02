“The red card…” – Hansi Flick gives honest assessment of Barcelona victory against Real Sociedad

Barcelona continued their impressive form in 2025 with a comprehensive victory over Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday afternoon. It is a result that continues the good moment that the Catalans are in, which is needed ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Benfica on Wednesday.

Barcelona’s task was made much easier when La Real captain Aritz Elustondo was shown a red card after 16 minutes, and as per Diario AS, Hansi Flick admitted that the match turned on that moment.

“The red card has changed the game a lot. They are a good team, but I think we put pressure on them and we deserved the result. Even if they were with ten, it is important not to concede chances. We have spoken about that during the week after the game against Atletico. Perhaps with a little more discipline we could have scored a few more goals but it was not to be. I’m happy for Casado and Gerard Martin, who scored their first goals.”

Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet for Barcelona, and in doing so, he increased his lead in the race for the Pichichi Trophy. Flick was pleased to see the Polish striker in the goals again.

“For a number nine, scoring is always important. It’s true that he’s had a bit of luck, but he is always there and for him that’s important.”

The result means that Barcelona are back at the top of the La Liga standings, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and a further two clear of Real Madrid. It had looked bleak for the Catalans at the end of 2024, but Flick never lost faith.

“We always look at the positive and our job was to try, but to go day by day. Now we are first and we have to continue.”