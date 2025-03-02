Gavi’s Barcelona omission vs. Real Sociedad explained

Barcelona capped off a key weekend in the title race to return to the top of the La Liga rankings.

With the pressure on, La Blaugrana responded to the task of playing later in the weekend than their title rivals as Real Madrid lost at Real Betis and Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Club 1-0 at home.

Victory on home soil was the focus for Hansi Flick against Real Sociedad and Aritz Elustondo’s early red card leant a major helping hand.

Barcelona netted four goals to cruise onto victory ahead of the restart of their UEFA Champions League campaign in midweek.

Flick’s charges head to Benfica in the coming days and the former Bayern Munich boss was boosted by no fresh injury concerns at full time.

The one post-game fitness concern focused on Gavi with the Spain international a surprise omission from the starting XI, in favour of Dani Olmo.

Gavi remained on the bench throughout against La Real as Flick felt there was no need to bring him on with the result secure.

Despite some worry for Barcelona fans ahead of the Benfica game the matter looks to have been explained.

Reports from Marca claim the Barcelona medical staff flagged up the midfielder as suffering with ‘feverish symptoms’ and recommended that he not start.

Flick was given the option to bring him on, but no risk was taken, ahead of a busy run of matches for Barcelona.

“He [Gavi} had a fever and we have to look after him. We spoke and came to the conclusion of not bringing him on and that someone else should play,” Flick said at full time.

Flick also confirmed goal scorer Ronald Araujo was only withdrawn late on due to cramp and both he and Gavi will be fit to start against Benfica on March 4.