Diego Simeone unsure over two positions for Real Madrid showdown

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone faces some key team selection calls for their UEFA Champions League showdown with Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos sealed a late 1-0 weekend win at home to Athletic Club as Julian Alvarez came off the bench to snatch all three points.

Victory in Madrid keeps Simeone’s charges right in the middle of the title race as they end the weekend in second place in behind leaders Barcelona.

Focus now switches to their March 4 date across the capital at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in their Champions League last 16 first leg.

Simeone confirmed no fresh injury updates after the weekend’s game and the majority of his starting line up is already picked based on consistency so far this season.

Nine of the starting 11 are confirmed in Simeone’s mind – as per the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo – with one main call still undecided.

Clement Lenglet will start in central defence with Jose Maria Gimenez tipped to return and replace Robin Le Normand.

Left wing is the slot still on Simeone’s to-do list as he prepares to set up in a hybrid 4-4-2 once again up against Carlo Ancelotti.

Samuel Lino started the 1-1 league derby draw in February but the Brazilian has endured some difficult defensive moments recently ahead of Javi Galan.

Conor Gallagher could be drafted in to start, despite a lack of recent action for the England international, as Simeone looks to deploy two wingers tight in next to Rodrigo De Paul and Pablo Barrios.

Real Madrid’s greater thrust comes down their left-hand side, which means Gallagher’s ability to tuck in, pushes the whole team across to help battle Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Gallagher has been used as a ‘game closer’ in recent weeks by Simeone and his skillset could utilised from the off on Tuesday night against the defending European champions.