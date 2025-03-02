Barcelona star happy with Frenkie de Jong starting battle

Hansi Flick will need every member of his Barcelona squad to play their part in the coming months as he chases three titles.

La Blaugrana returned to the top of La Liga this weekend via a routine 4-0 home win over Real Sociedad.

That gives Flick’s team an edge over title rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid with 12 league games left to play this season.

Barcelona also face a Copa del Rey semi final second leg against Los Rojiblancos at the start of April after drawing the first meeting 4-4 at the end of February.

Benfica are on the horizon in midweek, in the UEFA Champions League last 16, and Flick is hoping injuries do not become an issue.

As crunch games roll around, Flick will need to make big calls, with key players benched to fit his approach.

Midfield star Marc Casado is one of those who has seen his role tweaked since the start of 2025 – after recovering from injury – as he scored a first-ever Barcelona senior goal against La Real.

Casado’s energy and pressing were hailed by Flick in the first half of the campaign, but injury kept him out of the side, with Frenkie de Jong impressing in his absence.

Despite de Jong’s ongoing exit links, the Dutch international has played a key part in keeping Barcelona’s momentum moving, and Casado admits he has to accept the situation.

“Players want to play as many minutes as they can. Right now, I’m spending more time on the bench. I have to accept it and show my worth when opportunities come,” as per Diario Sport.

“It’s part of football. Frenkie is a great player, he’s a great person and w have a great relationship.

“The squad is big with lots of quality, every player is world class. The important thing is to keep fighting.”