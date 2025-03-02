Barcelona return to La Liga summit with comprehensive victory over 10-man Real Sociedad

Barcelona have return to the top of the La Liga standings after a comfortable 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys continued their unbeaten start to 2025.

The visitors had the ball in the back of the net inside three minutes courtesy of Sergio Gomez, but it was ruled out for offside in the build-up. They were then reduced to 10 men soon after when Aritz Elustondo was sent off for a last man challenge on Dani Olmo, with the decision being confirmed by VAR.

Eight minutes after this, Barcelona broke the deadlock. It was Olmo at the heart of it, as he set up Gerard Martin for his first goal in professional football, which was volleyed home from close range. It was a special moment for the young defender, who replaced the rested Alejandro Balde for this match.

Soon after, Barcelona grabbed their second of the afternoon. After a corner, the ball broke to Olmo on the edge of the box, and his strike was diverted into the back of the La Real net by Marc Casado, and via the post too. Like Martin, it was the first goal for the young midfielder for the Catalans.

Barcelona added their third of the afternoon 10 minutes into the second period, which came from Ronald Araujo. Raphinha’s corner was headed towards goal by Robert Lewandowski, and as it was fumbled by La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro, it allowed the Uruguayan international to add another goal to his collection.

Araujo and Lewandowski would combine for Barcelona’s fourth on the hour mark. The defender picked up 30 yards out and fired towards goal, and the ball cannoned off the Polish striker and into the back of the net.

The result means that Barcelona are a point clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga, with Real Madrid a further two points behind after their defeat to Real Betis on Saturday.