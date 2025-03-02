Barcelona and Manchester City among clubs keeping tabs on Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas has made an impressive start to his managerial career with Serie A newcomers Como, who are 13th in the standings at this stage. The former Barcelona, Chelsea and Spain midfielder has become one of the latest talented footballers to make the move into management, and so far, it is going well.

Fabregas recently masterminded Como to back-to-back victories over Fiorentina and Napoli, and those results have seen them move away from the Serie A relegation zone. Many would have tipped them to drop back down to Serie B at the end of the season, but so far, they are defying expectations.

And because of this, Europe is taking notice of Fabregas’ exploits at Como. According to Il Messaggero (via Football Italia), a number of top clubs are keeping tabs on the 37-year-old, and one of them is said to be his former club, Barcelona.

Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also said to be following Fabregas’ progress ahead of a possible approach in the future, with the Rossoneri likely being the first of those clubs to be looking for a new manager, given that Sergio Conceicao is said to be under some pressure despite having only allowed a few months ago.

Barcelona are not expected to move for Fabregas any time soon, given that they are already planning to have Hansi Flick as their head coach for at least another couple of years. However, they recognise that their former player could be a very good option further down the line, especially as he looks to continue improving as a manager.

It remains to be seen how Fabregas’ future plays out, but for now, his sole focus will be on Como – and ensuring that they manage to avoid relegation from Serie A at the end of the season.