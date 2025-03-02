Barcelona preparing new five-year contract for superstar – with affordable release clause

In the first couple of months of 2025, Barcelona sporting director has been very busy with contract renewals – and he is not done yet. The likes of Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Gavi have all signed new deals in the last few weeks, and soon, more first team stars will be offered the chance too.

Raphinha is one of the players that will have a new contract proposed by Deco, who used to be his agent. The Brazilian forward has been in sensational form this season, scoring 24 goals and provided 16 assists, and he will soon be rewarded for that with the chance to sign a new five-year deal, as reported by MD. However, there will be an interesting twist in this, and it will be to do with the 28-year-old’s release clause.

On his current deal, which expires in 2027, Raphinha has a release clause worth €1bn, but as per the report, Barcelona will propose a much more affordable figure during contract negotiations – similar to how they did with Ronald Araujo, who is able to be signed for €65m during the summer transfer window.

Raphinha is fully committed to Barcelona, as has been shown over the last couple of years when he has rejected interest from numerous clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia despite having not been a regular starter under previous head coach Xavi Hernandez. His loyalty will be tested with this new release clause, which is being done so that he can consider when the time is right to move on.

It makes complete sense for Barcelona to tie Raphinha down to a new contract. He has arguably been their best player this season, and he is a perfect fit for the style of play that is utilised by Hansi Flick. This lowered release clause does bring in some jeopardy, although a move would only happen if the player wanted it.