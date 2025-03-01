Real Betis Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Betis equalise against Real Madrid courtesy of Johnny Cardoso

Real Madrid must keep winning if they are to remain in control of winning La Liga, but after taking the lead against Real Betis, it has now gone 1-1 in this MD26 clash at the Benito Villamarin.

It was a cagey opening to the match, but Real Madrid managed to open the scoring after 10 minutes after a wonderful team move that involved Kylian Mbappe, Ferland Mendy and Brahim Diaz, with the latter tapping home from a few yards out. Now, Betis have struck back courtesy of Johnny Cardoso, who heads into the back of the net from close range from an Isco Alarcon corner.

It’s a very disappointing goal for Real Madrid to concede. Cardoso manages to get a free header right in front of Thibaut Courtois, who cannot react quick enough to keep the ball out of the net. Betis will feel that they deserve that after a good spell of play, but for Los Blancos, they must now bounce back.

Posted by

Tags Johnny Cardoso La Liga Real Betis Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News